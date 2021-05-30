Champions League final: Rudiger accused of dirty tactics for leaving de Bruyne with bruised eye

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne subbed off after injuring his eyes in a collission with Chelsea defending Antonio Rudiger in Porto on Saturday night.

Chelsea could only be proud of themselves for putting in what could be rated as the best defensive display of the season in their Champions League final win against Manchester City in Porto on Saturday night.

A solitary goal by Kai Havertz in the 42nd minute was all that made the difference on the paper for the side. However, on the field, the tactical genius of German manager Thomas Tuchel was on display as he shut the shop for good against an attack-heavy 4-3-3 of Pep Guardiola. City, to the dismay of the fans, had no sniff on the goal throughout the night.

However, a moment in the second half did left City fans agitated as Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger was accused of resorting to foul play after his cynical block on Kevin De Bruyne flattened the Manchester City's star playmaker, forcing him out of the Champions League final in tears.

Both of them fell on the floor after what looked like a violent collision, de Bruyne clearly suffered the most of the damage as his head appeared to connect with Rudiger’s shoulder.

The Man City skipper lay prone on the turf at Estadio do Dragao for several minutes as he was attended to, before slowly being helped to his feet with bruising already visible underneath his left eye and had to be subbed off soon.