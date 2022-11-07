Champions League Draw: All you need to about Champions League R16 draw, schedule, time, venue, teams I READ

Monday, November 07, 2022
     
  English News
  Sports
  Football
Champions League Draw: The Champions League Round of 16 draw will be made on Monday (November 7) as 16 teams will learn their fate for the knockout phase including Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City

Aditya Pimpale Written By: Aditya Pimpale @AdityaPimpale6 New Delhi Updated on: November 07, 2022 7:20 IST
Champions League Draw
The draws for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 will take place on Monday (November 7) as 16 teams will learn their fate for the knockouts. Big names like Liverpool, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain will make their way into the draw while defending and record 14-time champions Real Madrid will be a team to avoid in the Round of 16. Ahead of the draws on Monday here is all you need to know about the procedure and who will participate.

How does the draw work?

The Champions League last-16 draw takes place in Nyon, Switzerland at 4:30 PM IST.

Teams who won their group will be drawn against teams who finished second in theirs. You cannot play a team from your own country - or your own group.

The last-16 first legs will take place on 14-15 and 21-22 February, with the second legs on 7-8 and 14-15 March.

Who can face who?

Seeded: Bayern Munich, Benfica, Chelsea, Manchester City, Napoli, Porto, Real Madrid, Tottenham.

Unseeded: AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Club Bruges, Eintracht Frankfurt, Inter Milan, Leipzig, Liverpool, Paris St-Germain.

Who are teams to watch out for in the top pot?

There are a couple of slightly surprising names among the seeds - with Napoli and Benfica starting in the pot.

Bayern Munich, German champions for the past 10 years, and defending European champions Real Madrid - the only Spanish team in the last 16 - speak for themselves in terms of prestige.

But no team will want to face Napoli, whose defeat by Liverpool in the final group game is the only time they have lost all season.

Champions League Draw
Champions League draw pots

ALSO READ I Premier League: Liverpool secure first away win, Arsenal continue to lead standings; Man Utd stunned

Which unseeded teams are worth keeping an eye on?

The English teams will hope to avoid facing Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar's Paris St-Germain.

PSG, who have not lost a competitive game since March, looked set to win the group before Benfica's late flurry of goals.

Not many of the other second-placed teams caught the eye, with AC Milan, Inter Milan, Eintracht Frankfurt and Leipzig all losing twice.

What about the Europa League?

There are three other English teams still in Europe - Arsenal and Manchester United in the Europa League and West Ham in the Conference League.

However, only Manchester United will be involved on Monday, with the Europa League knockout round play-off draw at 5:30 PM IST.

 

