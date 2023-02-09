Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Champions League: All you need to know about UCL knockout stage - teams, schedule, fixtures, draws

With the Champions League Round of 16 a week away, top clubs in Europe will look to stamp their authority to be crowned the champions. Familiar names like Real Madrid, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Liverpool making the last 16, football fans will be treated to some of the best action. Before the start of the Champions League knockout stage, here is all you need to know about the Champions League.

When will the Champions League R16 first leg start?

The Champions League R16 first leg will be played form February 14.

What is the format of the Champions League R16 ties?

Team will play in home-away format, with no away goals in use. Teams will progress to the quarterfinal with a win aggregate scoreline over two legs. In case of draw after second leg, the tie will go into extra time and penalty shootout if the teams are not separated.

Which teams will be playing in the Champions League R16?

Seeded: Bayern Munich, Benfica, Chelsea, Manchester City, Napoli, Porto, Real Madrid, Tottenham.

Unseeded: AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Club Bruges, Eintracht Frankfurt, Inter Milan, Leipzig, Liverpool, Paris St-Germain.

When will the Champions League second leg start?

The Champions League R16 second leg will be played form March 6.

When is the final of the Champions League final?

The final of the Champions League will be played on 10 June 2023 at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Turkey.

Where can we watch Champions League R16 on TV?

The Champions League R16 will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can we live stream the Champions League R16 in India?

The Champions League R16 will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv App.

