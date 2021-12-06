Champions League: Barcelona take on Bayern in do-or-die clash; round-of-16 spot at stake

Follow us on Image Source : FC BARCELONA (TWITTER) Barcelona defender Gerard Pique trains during a practice session before the team's trip to Munich.

Highlights Already-qualified Real Madrid are among those looking to clinch 1st place in their group

Atletico Madrid are another Spanish club in danger of not advancing, as they sit last in Group B

Atletico have to win at second-place Porto and hope that AC Milan draw or lose vs Liverpool

Barcelona's first Champions League campaign without Lionel Messi in nearly two decades may come to an end in the group stage if they don't find a way to beat Bayern Munich on Wednesday. It would be the first time since the 2003-04 season that the Catalan club didn't play in the knockout stage of the competition.

Barcelona are second to Bayern in Group E, and two points ahead of third-place Benfica. But a draw or a loss in Germany would allow Benfica to advance with a home win against already-eliminated Dynamo Kyiv. Atlético Madrid is another Spanish club in danger of not advancing, as it sits last in Group B.

They have to win at second-place Porto on Tuesday and hope that AC Milan draw or lose at home against group-winner Liverpool. Villarreal can advance in Group F on Wednesday if it avoids defeat at Atalanta, who will move on with a win. In Group G, Lille, Salzburg, Sevilla and Wolfsburg can still advance, with Lille and Salzburg needing draws. Lille are at Wolfsburg and Salzburg play Sevilla.

GROUP WINNERS

Titleholders Chelsea and 13-time European champion Real Madrid are among those looking to clinch first place in their groups, which is more likely to secure an easier match in the last 16. Both teams have secured a last-16 spot.

Chelsea are tied on points with Juventus in Group H and is ahead courtesy of a superior head-to-head record, so a win at Zenit St. Petersburg on Wednesday will guarantee top spot for the defending champions.

Juventus finish group play at home to Malmo, who won the Swedish league on Saturday to retain their title. Madrid, meanwhile, host Inter Milan on Tuesday in a match between two teams who have already secured a last-16 spot and who can both still win Group D.

Madrid lead Inter by two points so a point will be enough for Carlo Ancelotti's team. Then there's the intriguing Group G finale on Wednesday, where all four teams — Lille, Salzburg, Sevilla and Wolfsburg — can still finish first.

EUROPA LEAGUE CHASERS

Club Brugge, Leipzig and Young Boys have no chance of reaching the last 16 but they can still join Borussia Dortmund, Sheriff and Zenit St. Petersburg in the playoffs for the Europa League knockout phase.

Club Brugge and Leipzig are fighting for third place in Group A behind group winners Manchester City and runner-ups Paris Saint-Germain. Leipzig will host Man City on Tuesday in an empty stadium due to coronavirus restrictions and with an interim coach in charge after deciding to part ways with American Jesse Marsch on Sunday.

Marsch himself missed the team’s last three games due to his own COVID-19 infection amid an outbreak at the club, but he paid the price for three successive Bundesliga defeats. PSG hosts Club Brugge in the other group game. Both Leipzig and Brugge have four points.

Swiss team Young Boys only has a slim chance of finishing third in Group F, needing a win at group winner Manchester United on Wednesday and hoping for a favour from Villarreal at Atalanta.