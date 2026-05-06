Casemiro backs Michael Carrick to become Manchester United's permanent manager ahead of new season

MANCHESTER:

Manchester United have had a roller coaster season in the Premier League this year. They began the season with Ruben Amorim in charge, and while they did win some games, the struggle was clear. Amorim was then sacked by the side mid-season after poor results, and former midfielder Michael Carrick was appointed as the interim manager.

Under Carrick, United have been exceptional. The Red Devils have secured their place in the UEFA Champions League 2026/27, and they will aim to get their hands on their fourth Champions League title. However, despite the brilliant showings, Carrick’s job as the next Manchester United coach is not fixed.

Speaking on the same, veteran midfielder Casemiro came forward and backed Carrick to become United’s permanent manager and take the job after some brilliant showings.

“In my opinion, he completely deserves it. I think he’s a guy who has already demonstrated that he has very good qualities to be a Manchester United coach. So it’s not up to me to choose, it’s up to the club. But if I could give my opinion, of course he deserves it, and he deserves the club’s total trust,” Casemiro was quoted as saying by ESPN Brasil.

“Of course, the season is year-round, but since he arrived, he’s been doing an incredible job, and I think that with more time, he has everything to be a great manager of Manchester United,” he added.

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Manchester United to take on Sunderland next

Speaking on United’s schedule, the side is set to take on Sunderland next. The two sides will meet at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland’s home, on May 9. With the spot in the UCL confirmed for next season, United will hope to maintain their winning ways, and it could be interesting to see how they fare in the upcoming game.

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