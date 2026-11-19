Manchester United are all set to enter their new era. The 20-time Premier League champions appointed Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager after the sacking of Michael Carrick. The side currently sits in 18th place in the Premier League table after some subpar performances.

The side is slated to take on Liverpool next in the Premier League. However, it is not just the performances that Pochettino will have to improve; the former Argentine international will need to elevate his players to the next level if he is looking to help United make a comeback.

One of the most notable things from Pochettino’s appointment would be whether or not he will be able to get the best out of star forward Marcus Rashford. Speaking on the same, former England striker Michael Owen took centre stage and talked about if Pochettino can have an impact on Rashford.

“Quite a few have tried. It’s very hard to say. It’s the million-dollar question. Everybody has their different views, but Poch has a reputation of bringing players through young players and reigniting players. He’s a top manager. He’s been there, seen it, and done it at various different levels. So, he’d have as good a chance as anybody to reignite certain players,” Owen told Metro.

“It’s not like Rashford has been awful since he’s been at Manchester United; he’s done pretty well, but I’m sure there’s more in there, and I’m sure Pochettino could be a good fit for him,” he added.

Manchester United to take on Liverpool next

Speaking of Manchester United, the side will be taking on Liverpool next in the Premier League. The two sides will meet at Anfield in Liverpool for the clash on November 22nd, and with United battling relegation, the clash will be a must-win encounter for the 20-time league champions.

The side sits in 18th place in the standings and is desperate for a victory. It could be interesting to see how the side fares against Liverpool and if they can manage to edge out a victory against their arch-rivals.

Also Read:

Pakistan players give guard of honour to India after suffering 2-1 defeat in SAFF Championship 2026 final