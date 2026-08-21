Can Manchester United go on to win the 2026-27 Premier League? Head coach opines

MANCHESTER:

The stage is set for the 2026-27 Premier League season. The 20 teams will be hard at work preparing for the upcoming season, and ahead of the new season, many eyes will be set upon 20-time champions Manchester United. The side finished in third place in the standings in the previous season and has made new signings ahead of the new PL season.

It is worth noting that Manchester United recently announced the signing of midfielder Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa. Furthermore, there have been reports that the side is set to complete the signing of Carlos Baleba as well, further strengthening their midfield.

Speaking of the season’s first game, Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick took centre stage and talked about his side’s chances to win the upcoming edition of the Premier League.

"It’s going to be a jump. It doesn’t matter whether I say we can or can’t – and I would never say we can’t – it’s about what we can do, and what we are capable of doing as a group. I think the run of form that we had last season gives us a lot of confidence but we know there’s a whole new step to make as a group,” Carrick was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda.

Carrick previewed his side’s upcoming clash against Hull City

It is worth noting that for their first game of the season, Manchester United are all set to take on Hull City. With the game right around the corner, Carrick came forward and ruled out the talks that United will have a favourable start to the season just because they are playing Hull City for their first game.

"There are no favourable starts. It’s an easy thing to throw out there but pretty ridiculous. It’s a tough start against both teams, but we’re not getting past Saturday. A newly-promoted team away from home will be a tough game. That is the beauty of the new season,” Carrick said.

For their first game, Manchester United will be taking on Hull City in Kingston upon Hull on August 22nd, and it could be interesting to see how the two sides fare.

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