Can Lionel Messi's Argentina match Brazil's 64-year-old record in FIFA World Cup 2026?

New Delhi:

Argentina arrive at the FIFA World Cup 2026 carrying the status of defending champions, having won the coveted title by beating France in the penalty shoot-out in 2022. That triumph delivered a third world crown for the South American nation and ended a long wait stretching 36 years since their last success.

Notably, they have won the title in 1978 and 1986 as well and since then, Argentina played their first final in 2014, but lost to Germany 1-0 in extra time. In 2018, they lost to France in the pre-quarters, but in 2022, they surged to the highest level as Lionel Messi finally shook hands with paradise.

Now, despite the achievement, the challenge of repeating such success remains significant, with no team having managed to retain the title since Brazil achieved the feat in 1962. Argentina now have the opportunity to match a 64-year-old record, but the road is definitely not going to be an easy affair.

Attention once again turns to Messi, who remains a central figure within the squad. The Argentina captain continues to command global attention due to his decorated career, which includes multiple individual and team honours. Even in the later stages of his playing journey, his influence within the national team setup remains considerable.

Argentina back familiarity but will miss Angel Di Maria

Meanwhile, Argentina have named 17 of the 26 players who were part of the title-winning campaign in Qatar. That familiarity forms the backbone of Lionel Scaloni’s group, which has built its identity around experience and cohesion.

A strong midfield unit featuring Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister and Rodrigo De Paul provides structure and balance, supporting a system that blends control and adaptability. The team’s defensive framework is anchored by Emiliano Martinez in goal, with Cristian Romero and Nicolas Otamendi forming part of a backline known more for resilience than flair.

Scaloni’s tactical flexibility remains a defining feature of the team’s approach, allowing Argentina to shift between possession-based play, attacking pressure, deeper defensive setups and quick transitions depending on the opposition.

However, concerns remain around the physical demands of the tournament for some of the squad’s senior players, including Messi and Otamendi, who are now 38. The intensity of a month-long competition could test endurance against younger and quicker opponents, raising questions about the balance between experience and pace. On top of that, Angel Di Maria, who has been a vital cog in the attacking build-up, has announced international retirement and his service will definitely be missed.

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