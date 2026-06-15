June 15, 2026
Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Football
  4. Cabo Verde hold off Spain to kick off FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, register historic first point in Atlanta

Cabo Verde hold off Spain to kick off FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, register historic first point in Atlanta

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

With Spain taking on Cabo Verde to kick off their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, much to the fans' surprise, Cabo Verde put forth a defensive masterclass and held off Spain to a 0-0 draw, as both sides shared points.

Spain vs Cabo Verde
Spain vs Cabo Verde Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

Spain kicked off their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign by taking on Cabo Verde. The two sides met at the Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta on June 15, and while many had backed Spain to register a dominant victory, it was Cabo Verde who scripted history and stole a point from the 2010 champions. 

With the amount of talent that Spain possesses, many predicted that the clash against Cabo Verde would be a cakewalk for the side. However, thanks to a magical performance from the defensive line and a historic showing by 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha, Cabo Verde seems to have pulled off the impossible and has held Spain to a 0-0 draw. 

In a squad full of stories, Cabo Verde proved to the world that dreams do come true, and with Vozinha in tears after full time, the dreams of the country seem to have come true, with the team qualifying for the World Cup and even rightfully taking a point from Spain, who are widely revered as one of the best teams in world football. 

Vozinha was extremely important for Verde, making seven saves; the veteran keeper played his heart out and played a major role in holding off Spain. Despite the likes of Lamine Yamal and Mikel Merino coming on in the latter stages of the game, Spain were unable to put one goal past their opponents as the game ended 0-0.

Also Read: Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu's unique coaching method goes viral after draw against Netherlands

What did Cabo Verde’s head coach say before the clash against Spain?

When the team were set to take on Spain, Cabo Verde head coach Bubista took centre stage and talked about how important it was for him to maintain their identity and revealed how he has told his players to play their heart out and enjoy their time in the World Cup. 

“We’ve been discussing how much we want to enjoy the match and the World Cup. It is an amazing opportunity to show our country to the world. We are very much happy to face Spain in the opener, this is a dream coming true. We are happy to be here, I believe it is an opportunity for teams from smaller countries to have a chance to participate and play and compete, so to us we are proud of being here,” Bubista said in the press conference before the game. 

Also Read:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi involved in heated argument after India A lose against Sri Lanka A: Watch

Jemimah Rodrigues weighs in on the motivations for her side amid ongoing Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Sri Lanka A defeat India A in the super over, register thrilling win in Dambulla
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Football Section
Football Fifa World Cup Spain Football Team
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\