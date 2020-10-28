Bundesliga to exclude fans again due to rising coronavirus infections in Germany

Image Source : BUNDESLIGA Bundesliga

The Bundesliga will have to play without fans again after the tentative return of spectators was cut short due to rising coronavirus infections in Germany.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and governors of the country’s 16 states passed new restrictions against the virus on Wednesday.

Professional soccer matches will have to be played without spectators starting Monday and for the rest of November, while amateur sports have been suspended altogether.

The Bundesliga has been playing with limited or no fans present this season anyway, with teams following local restrictions based on infection rates. But Wednesday’s new measures are the first nationwide clampdown since the Bundesliga’s two-month suspension when the pandemic began in March.

Germany’s disease control agency earlier reported a record 14,964 new infections over the previous 24 hours, and another 27 COVID 19-related deaths, taking the overall death toll to 10,098.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage