Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund to host 10,000 fans for season opener against Monchengladbach

Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund will allow 10,000 fans inside the stadium for their 2020/21 season opener against Monchengladbach to be played at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

"Saturday's home match against Borussia Monchengladbach is set to be played in front of around 10,000 spectators," the official handle of Borussia Dortmund tweeted.

This decision comes as Bundesliga clubs have been reportedly given a go-ahead to allow fans inside stadiums for the upcoming season, as per goal.com. Away fans will not be allowed to attend, though a game would be forced back behind closed doors if the infection rate in the home city is too high over a period of seven day.

As per the new guidelines, 20 per cent of the stadium capacity can be used and strict hygiene requirements need to be followed, with alcohol banned.

The 2019-20 season had resumed in May behind closed doors in May due to Covid-19 pandemic, which forced the league to be postponed in March.

Last season saw Dortmund finish second to Bayern Munich, while Gladbach secured a top-four spot as they qualified for the Champions League.

