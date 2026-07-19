Bukayo Saka's hat-trick helps England survive late French rally to win Bronze after 10-goal World Cup classic

Miami:

England produced a clinical attacking display before surviving a spirited French comeback to defeat France 6-4 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place playoff in Miami. With that, the Three Lions secured their best finish at the tournament since lifting the trophy in 1966.

Bukayo Saka starred the night with a hat-trick, while Declan Rice, Ezri Konsa and substitute Jude Bellingham also found the net as Thomas Tuchel's side held off a relentless second-half fightback led by Kylian Mbappe.

Notably, England needed only four minutes to break the deadlock. Rice won possession in midfield, drove towards the edge of the area and curled a precise effort beyond Mike Maignan to hand his side an early advantage. The Three Lions doubled their lead in the 20th minute when Konsa rose highest to meet Rice's corner, exposing France's frailties from a set piece.

Saka then took centre stage. After having one effort ruled out for offside, the winger struck twice before the interval, first finishing after Marcus Rashford's initial effort was saved and then racing onto Eberechi Eze's through ball to make it 4-0 in first-half stoppage time.

Six goals scored in second half

Didier Deschamps responded with four substitutions at the break and France returned with renewed purpose. Mbappe reduced the deficit three minutes into the second half before Bradley Barcola added another to revive French hopes. Mbappe struck again midway through the half to make it 4-3, finishing a flowing move that swung the momentum firmly towards France.

England regained control when Saka completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot at the dying minutes. With a lead of 5-3, it was expected to be the end of the contest. However, Ousmane Dembele scored in the 96th minute, allowing France to remain in the hunt. Nevertheless, with only one minute remaining, no one expected another drama.

There was still time for one final twist, though. Introduced from the bench in the 79th minute, Bellingham embarked on a powerful solo run deep in the 98th minute, beating three defenders before calmly finishing into the bottom corner to seal England's sixth goal.

The victory earned England the bronze medal and a third-place finish, while France were left to settle for fourth after an extraordinary contest that produced 10 goals, dramatic momentum swings and a memorable conclusion to both nations' World Cup campaigns.

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