Bruno Guimaraes pens heartfelt note to Newcastle United fans after completing major move to Arsenal

New Delhi:

Star Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has officially put pen to paper and completed his permanent transfer to Premier League champions Arsenal. It is worth noting that Arsenal signed Guimaraes on a reported 75 million pounds deal, and the star midfielder will be a brilliant addition to the squad of the champions.

It is interesting to note that Guimaraes was an important part of Newcastle United’s squad, making 195 appearances for the side; the midfielder scored 31 goals and provided 32 assists to his name as well.

Furthermore, during his time with the side, Bruno helped the side win the EFL Cup in the 2024-25 season, even helping the side achieve Champions League football as well. After the completion of his move to Arsenal, the star midfielder took centre stage and penned a heartfelt note to the fans of the club.

“This is one of the toughest decisions of my life. When I arrived, the club was in a challenging position and I am incredibly proud of what we achieved together. I fell in love with this place. I really mean that. From my first day, the supporters, my teammates, Eddie and the staff, and everyone connected with the club made me and my family feel at home,” Bruno Guimaraes wrote.

"I thank PIF, our chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan and Jamie Reuben for everything they have done for me and for this football club. I also want to say thank you to David [Hopkinson] and Ross [Wilson] for the huge respect to me throughout this process. They did everything they could to keep me at Newcastle, and I am very grateful for our time together,” he added.

Arsenal set to take on Manchester City in Community Shield final

It is worth noting that to kick off their competitive season, Arsenal will be taking on Manchester City. The two sides will meet in the Community Shield final at Wembley Stadium in London. The teams will take on each other on August 16th, and both sides will be eager to get their hands on the first silverware for the season, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top.

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