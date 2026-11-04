Bruno Fernandes weighs in on Michael Carrick and his time as coach after MUFC return to winning ways

After going nine games without a victory, Manchester United have managed to register a win as they defeated Roma with a brilliant score of 3-2 as Matheus Cunha scripted a comeback for the Red Devils at Old Trafford. The two sides met in the Champions League on November 4th.

Roma took the lead in the game, leading United with a score of 0-2 at half-time. However, goals by Bruno Fernandes and a brace by Matheus Cunha saw United script a comeback and ultimately register a 3-2 victory, breaking their winless streak after a string of poor performances.

After the victory, Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes came forward and backed head coach Michael Carrick and opened up on the recent fallout with the former midfielder.

"It's been tough, there's been a lot of speculation in the media. A lot of lies around many things that have happened between me and the manager, that we have cleared the air, then after that the manager took the decision to put me on the bench because I'm not performing,” Fernandes told Amazon Prime Sport.

"Everyone thought that was a punishment for the words that I had. If it was, it was right. The manager is the one who makes the decisions. It doesn't change the belief I have of the manager and the staff and every player in this club. And it doesn't change my aim to win every f---ing game that I have ahead of me. We don't need to save anyone's job. The club needed that win, the players needed that win. We have been working so hard to get out of this situation all together,” he added.

Manchester United to take on Aston Villa next

With a win in their last game, Manchester United will look to maintain their winning run. The 20-time league champions will aim to regain their form in the league as well as take on Aston Villa. The two sides will meet at Old Trafford in Manchester for the clash on November 8, and both sides will look to put in a good showing.

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