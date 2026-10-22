Bruno Fernandes calls out Michael Carrick's tactics after Manchester United's embarassing 4-1 loss to Como

Manchester United’s horrible form just refuses to stop as the three-time Champions League winners lost their group stage clash against Italy’s Como. The two sides took on each other on October 22nd, and while many expected a close game, Como completely dismantled United, registering a 4-1 victory in the clash.

Nico Paz scored twice as Manchester United looked helpless in the game and continued their run of subpar form across all competitions. The side’s recent results have brought a lot of heat on manager Michael Carrick as well, with many expecting the head coach to be relieved of his duties soon.

After the loss, Manchester United sipper Bruno Fernandes took centre stage and seemed to take a dig against Carrick, calling out his tactics after the side’s 4-1 defeat.

"It's a decision from the staff not to press man to man and sometimes leave space behind and try to get the ball, wait for them, but sometimes when you give space to these teams they get confidence. That's on the manager and staff to say, not me. Sometimes you have to be braver under pressure, take the risk of pressing high and making them uncomfortable. As you saw with Como, the centre back was coming to mark me in my own half. We need to do that as a team, but we were unable to,” Bruno Fernandes said after the game.

Fernandes called for more bravery from the players

Furthermore, Fernandes talked about how if Manchester United are looking to improve on their performances, the players need to show more bravery under pressure. He opined that conceding early goals puts the players under pressure and opened up how difficult it can be for the players to get out of that.

"Conceding early makes us go into the game with a mood of defeat; it's difficult to get out of that, trying to be brave, to have the ball and make something happen. If we are not able to do that, it is going to be very difficult to get out of this situation,” Fernandes said.

Also Read:

Luis Enrique's system-first PSG dynasty defining future of modern football