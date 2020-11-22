Brazilian football star Marta tests positive for COVID-19

Image Source : AP Marta will remain under medical supervision

Women's football star Marta will miss Brazil's upcoming friendly matches against Ecuador after testing positive for novel coronavirus, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has informed.

The six-time winner of the FIFA's World Player of the Year award has been ordered to self-isolate and will remain under medical supervision, according to a CBF statement, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The medical department of the women's national team has already communicated the result of the exam to the player's club, Orlando Pride, and will provide all of the necessary assistance," the statement read.

Teenage Kindermann defender Camila Silva, a member of Brazil's under-20 team, was called up to replace the 34-year-old. Brazil will meet Ecuador in Sao Paulo on November 27 and December 1.