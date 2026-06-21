Brazil star ruled out of FIFA World Cup 2026 clash vs Scotland, doubtful for knockouts

New Delhi:

Brazil have confirmed that winger Raphinha has suffered a muscle injury in his right thigh. It is a major blow to the Carlo Ancelotti side, who count heavily on the star winger in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. As things stand, the Barcelona forward will miss Brazil’s upcoming Group C match against Scotland but will remain with the squad as he fights to return for the later stages of the tournament.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) revealed that medical tests identified the problem after Raphinha was forced off during Brazil’s 3-0 victory over Haiti. The 29-year-old attacker felt discomfort in the back of his right thigh and was substituted before half-time after attempting to continue.

Raphinha has now started an intensive recovery programme under Brazil’s medical staff. Team officials have decided to keep him with the squad rather than send him back to his club, with the hope that his rehabilitation can put him in contention for the knockout rounds if Brazil progresses.

Ancelotti, in the meantime, has relied on Raphinha’s pace, creativity and defensive work on the right side of Brazil’s attack. The winger played an important role in Brazil’s plans heading into the tournament and his absence leaves the coaching staff with a selection decision ahead of the Scotland fixture.

No return date fixed for Raphinha

Brazil’s medical team has not confirmed a definite return date, meaning Raphinha’s availability for the later rounds will depend on his response to treatment. The player’s previous history of muscle problems has increased concerns around his recovery timeline.

The news comes at a mixed moment for Brazil. While Raphinha faces a race against time, the team has received a boost from Neymar’s improving fitness. Ancelotti indicated that Neymar is close to returning to team training and could feature against Scotland. Now, with Raphinha out of action, the Santos forward could very much be slotted in the playing XI.

Brazil currently remain focused on securing their place in the knockout stage, with the Scotland match set to be their final group game. They kicked off the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Morocco, which invited plenty of criticism, but picked up a comfortable 3-0 win over Haiti in their second group game. Cunha scored a brace in the match, while Vini Jr. scored one.

Also Read: