Brazil register their first victory of FIFA World Cup 2026, dominate Haiti to register a 3-0 win

Philadelphia:

Brazil put forth a magnificent performance against Haiti as the two sides met in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. The teams took on each other at the Philadelphia Stadium, and Brazil managed to register a 3-0 victory. It is worth noting that the five-time champions came into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Morocco in their first game and were desperate for a victory here in hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the tournament and keeping the dream alive.

It is interesting to note that Matheus Cunha opened the scoring for the Brazilians with a deflected goal as the party began in Philly. He scored the first goal of the game in the 23rd minute. Furthermore, Cunha followed it up with a magnificent finish to make it 2-0 in the 36th minute.

Additionally, it was once again the brilliance of Vinicius Jr that further extended the Brazilians’ lead. Scoring on the cusp of half-time, the Real Madrid forward made it 3-0 by halftime.

The second half came by, and Haiti looked much more composed on the ball. Despite some attacks spread out throughout the second half, it never fleshed out for Haiti as they failed to score a single goal, handing a clean sheet to their opponents.

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Where was Neymar for Brazil in the game?

Much to the disappointment of the fans, the game did not feature Neymer Jr. once more. While the fans are practically begging to see the star forward in action, Neymar has not fully recovered from his injuries yet. Before the game, the Brazil FA had come forth with a statement claiming that Neymar did not travel with the team and stayed back in New Jersey, finalising his recovery process.

He is expected to feature for the side in their next game, but only time will tell whether or not fans will be able to see their star man in action in the group stages. Before the game, Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti also talked about the situation around Neymar.

"Neymar is working very hard to recover as quickly as possible. When we called up Neymar, we did it not just because of his technical quality, which is undeniable. But also because of his experience, he could represent an example for the younger players on the team,” Ancelotti was quoted as saying by NDTV.

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