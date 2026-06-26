Brazil lodges complaint to FIFA against referee Cesar Ramos, seeks his removal

New Delhi:

Brazil football authorities have reportedly escalated a dispute with FIFA after a controversial VAR decision in their 3-0 World Cup 2026 group-stage win over Scotland. They have submitted an official complaint that complaining against referee Cesar Ramos, after he ruled out Vinicius Junior’s goal, following a VAR check. Brazil also demanded that he be removed from future matches involving the team.

The incident at the centre of the complaint occurred in the 21st minute, when Vini Jr dispossessed Jack Hendry before finishing past keeper Angus Gunn. The on-field decision initially stood as a goal, but was later overturned following a VAR review for what officials judged to be a foul in the build-up.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has argued that the intervention did not meet the threshold of a “clear and obvious” error, and has formally written to FIFA president Gianni Infantino questioning the consistency of refereeing decisions at the tournament. The federation has also raised concerns about Cesar Ramos’ appointment, requesting that he no longer officiate matches involving Brazil, citing what it described as a “negative history” with the referee.

That reference includes Brazil’s frustration from a 2018 World Cup group match against Switzerland, which the CBF believes featured contentious decisions, including a denied penalty claim and a foul in the build-up to Switzerland’s equaliser.

The Lionel Messi incident

The complaint also draws comparisons with other matches in the tournament, including a Lionel Messi goal for Argentina against Austria, which Brazil’s federation argues involved similar physical contact that was allowed to stand. The CBF maintains that the disallowed Vinicius Jr effort came as an unexpected decision on the pitch, not only for Brazil but also for Scotland players.

“The decision against Scotland seemed unexpected not only for the Brazilian team, but also for the Scottish players, whose immediate reactions suggested that they did not expect a review or the subsequent annulment of the goal,” CBF’s statement read as per Goal.

Despite the controversy, Brazil maintained control of the match and secured a comfortable victory and sealed their spot in the Round of 32. Vinicius Jr later added a second goal, while Matheus Cunha scored one.

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