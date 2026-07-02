Brazil could suffer massive blow ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 16 clash vs Norway

New Delhi:

Five-time FIFA World Cup winner, Brazil, can miss the services of midfielder Lucas Paqueta in their round of 16 clash against Norway. He suffered a hamstring injury in the first half during the team's victory over Japan. The setback has also cast doubt over his availability for the remainder of the tournament, with ESPN reporting that the recovery period is expected to last around three weeks.

Notably, Paqueta was forced off at half-time during Brazil's 2-1 win in the Round of 32 and underwent a medical assessment after the match. He has been a vital cog under head coach Carlo Ancelotti throughout the World Cup and thus, if the Flamengo midfielder misses out the business end of the tournament, Brazil could feel the pressure, especially against a side that has been a force to reckon with.

In the meantime, the Brazilian Football Confederation confirmed the nature of the injury following imaging tests. “Paqueta underwent an imaging exam that confirmed a muscle injury in the back of his left thigh,” Brazil's Football Confederation (CBF) said in a statement.

"The player will follow an intensive treatment protocol, under the supervision of the Brazilian national team's medical staff, with the goal of recovering and returning to action as soon as possible," the CBF statement said further.

Nature of Paqueta’s injury

Even though nothing is for certain as of now, media reports claim that Paqueta has already been ruled out of the meeting with Norway. He has been diagnosed with a grade-two strain, which could make it impossible for the footballer to recover anytime soon. He was visibly struggling in the match with holding his hamstring from time to time in the first half, but the player managed to complete the first 45 minutes.

When it comes to the match, Brazil recovered from an early setback to book a place in the last 16. The Asian team struck first after Kaishu Sano capitalised on a loose ball inside his own half before producing a long run through midfield. The move ended with a powerful finish beyond Alisson, giving Japan a first-half lead.

Brazil increased the pressure after the break and eventually restored parity through Casemiro. Gabriel Magalhaes delivered a cross into the penalty area, and the experienced midfielder rose above the defence to head home the equaliser. With extra time approaching, Brazil completed the turnaround in stoppage time. Gabriel Martinelli scored in the 95th minute, sealing a 2-1 victory and sending Brazil into the Round of 16.

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