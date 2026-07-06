BRA vs NOR FIFA World Cup LIVE: Neymar benched again, Pacqueta injured as Brazil play Norway in RO16

New York:

Brazil vs Norway

Brazil face Norway in a high-stakes FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash in New York in the early hours of Monday, with a place in the quarter-finals on the line for both sides.

Brazil enter the fixture under Carlo Ancelotti after a narrow escape in the previous round against Japan. They are also dealing with a key selection setback as midfielder Lucas Paqueta has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury. His absence has forced structural adjustments in midfield, though Brazil’s attacking core remains centred on Vinicius Junior and a high-tempo front line.

Norway, meanwhile, arrive with momentum built around Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard, who have been central to their run to the knockout stage. The Scandinavian side have shown attacking efficiency in transition, with Haaland’s finishing and Odegaard’s chance creation forming their primary threat in advanced areas.

Brazil’s preparation has also been shaped by fitness and selection questions around Neymar Jr, who has been named in the squad but starts on the bench despite being declared fit. Head coach Ancelotti has indicated that squad balance and defensive intensity remain key considerations for his starting XI, particularly against Norway’s direct attacking style.

Brazil are expected to rely on compact midfield structure and quick wide transitions, aiming to control possession while limiting Norway’s ability to break forward through Haaland. The Scandinavians, in contrast, are likely to target space behind Brazil’s defensive line and set-piece situations, where they have been effective throughout the tournament. The tactical battle between Haaland and Brazil defender Gabriel Magalhaes will be one to watch out for tonight.

The fixture also carries statistical intrigue, with Norway having historically posed difficulties for Brazil in previous encounters. Now, with both teams eyeing a quarter-final berth, the match is expected to be decided by fine margins, particularly in the duel between Brazil’s defensive organisation and Norway’s fast, direct attacking approach.