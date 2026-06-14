June 14, 2026
Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Football
  4. BRA vs MAR FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Star-studded Brazil aim to tackle mighty Morocco
 Live now

BRA vs MAR FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Star-studded Brazil aim to tackle mighty Morocco

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Updated:

The stage is set for one of the most looked-forward-to games of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. Brazil will be taking on Morocco at the New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford. The two sides are titans in their own right, and they will hope to put in a good performance in the clash.

Brazil football
Brazil football Image Source : AP
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.:

Welcome to our live coverage of yet another FIFA World Cup clash! Tonight, we have Brazil taking on Morocco, and two sides, who are brilliant in their own right, will be hoping to put in a good performance here. Brazil, one of the biggest sides in world football, has a stacked squad once more. With the likes of Casemiro, Raphinha, Vinicius Jr., Igor Thiago, Marquinhos, and many more stars, the side has an exceptional player in every position, and they will be aiming to attack Morocco right from the get-go. 

On the other hand, Morocco has a brilliant squad as well, with Brahim Diaz, Saibari, and Achraf Hakimi in their squad. The side does have the potential to deal significant damage to the stacked Brazil team, and it can be confidently said that the fans are in for a stellar clash here in East Rutherford. Stay tuned for live updates of the clash.

Brazil XI: Alisson, Gabriel, Marquinhos, D. Santos, Ibanez, B. Guimaraes, Casemiro, Paqueta, Vinicius Jr., Raphinha, Igor Thiago.

Morocco XI: Bono, Riad, Diop, Mazraoui, Hakimi, El Aynaoui, Bouaddi, Khannouss, Ounahi, Brahim Diaz, Saibari.

 

 

Live updates :BRA vs MAR FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Star-studded Brazil aim to tackle mighty Morocco

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 2:56 AM (IST)Jun 14, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Welcome!

    The stage is set for one of the most brilliant games here at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Brazil takes on Morocco at the New York New Jersey Stadium, and both sides with brilliant squads will hope to put in a good showing!

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Football Section
Football Fifa World Cup Brazil Football Team Morocco Football Team
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\