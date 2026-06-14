BRA vs MAR FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Star-studded Brazil aim to tackle mighty Morocco

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.:

Welcome to our live coverage of yet another FIFA World Cup clash! Tonight, we have Brazil taking on Morocco, and two sides, who are brilliant in their own right, will be hoping to put in a good performance here. Brazil, one of the biggest sides in world football, has a stacked squad once more. With the likes of Casemiro, Raphinha, Vinicius Jr., Igor Thiago, Marquinhos, and many more stars, the side has an exceptional player in every position, and they will be aiming to attack Morocco right from the get-go.

On the other hand, Morocco has a brilliant squad as well, with Brahim Diaz, Saibari, and Achraf Hakimi in their squad. The side does have the potential to deal significant damage to the stacked Brazil team, and it can be confidently said that the fans are in for a stellar clash here in East Rutherford. Stay tuned for live updates of the clash.

Brazil XI: Alisson, Gabriel, Marquinhos, D. Santos, Ibanez, B. Guimaraes, Casemiro, Paqueta, Vinicius Jr., Raphinha, Igor Thiago.

Morocco XI: Bono, Riad, Diop, Mazraoui, Hakimi, El Aynaoui, Bouaddi, Khannouss, Ounahi, Brahim Diaz, Saibari.