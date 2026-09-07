'Bitterly disappointed': Michael Carrick opens up after Everton pull off last minute draw against Man United

The Premier League 2026-27 season continued with Manchester United taking on Everton. The two sides met in Liverpool for the clash on September 6, and it ended in a 2-2 draw after Everton pulled off a last-minute equaliser to take away two points from the 20-time champions.

It is worth noting that Bryan Mbeumo opened the scoring for United in the 47th minute. However, Everton equalised late as Tyrique George scored a brilliant goal in the 83rd minute. Furthermore, Benjamin Sesko gave United the lead once more in the 88th minute. With the side cruising towards a win, Maitland-Niles’s injury-time goal helped Everton draw the game.

After the draw, Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick came forward and talked about how the draw still feels like a defeat and how bitterly disappointed the entire side is with the result.

"We're bitterly disappointed. To be up in the position we were in in the game twice so close to the end and all the work that went into putting us in that position at different stages, to come away like that is not a great feeling,” Carrick said after the game.

"It feels like a defeat which is the obvious thing to say at this stage. We have taken a point, we can't ignore that but it feels like we should have had a lot more,” he added.

Carrick heaped praise on Marcus Rashford

Furthermore, the head coach was quite particular about star forward Marcus Rashford. Carrick talked about how Rashford seems to have found his mojo back and is a key player for them in the season.

"He was just feeling a bit of something. He's done very well. As I said during the week, he's done really well since he came back. He looked really sharp today and dangerous. That final moment didn't quite drop for him, but nevertheless he created really good opportunities and gave us a big threat throughout the game,” he added.

With one win, one loss, and one draw in three matches, Manchester United now sits in 10th place in the standings with four points in three matches, and it could be interesting to see how they fare in their next game.

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