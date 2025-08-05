Bengaluru FC suspends salaries of first team players and staff amid ISL's uncertainty Bengaluru FC has suspended the salaries of its first team players and the staff as the uncertainty looms over the upcoming season of the Indian Super League. The club released a statement to confirm the development.

New Delhi:

Indian Super League club Bengaluru FC has suspended the salaries of its first team players and staff members amid the uncertainty of the league this season.

The club released a statement to confirm the suspension and asked the authorities to end the impasse. "In view of the uncertainty surrounding the future of the Indian Super League season, Bengaluru Football Club has taken what is a very difficult decision of indefinitely suspending the salaries of players and staff belonging to the First Team," the club said in a statement.

"Running and sustaining a football club in India has always been an uphill climb, one that we have put everything aside and made, season after season. However, the lack of clarity on the League's future leaves us with no choice but to take this step. The future and well-being of our players, staff and their families is of utmost importance to us, and we are in touch with them as we wait for a resolution."

The club added that these decisions will not affect the operations in the youth teams and asked the AIFF and FSDL to resolve the things.

"The Club remains committed to growing and developing the sport and our operations with our youth teams - men and women, and BFC Soccer Schools remain unaffected by this decision. We urge the AIFF and FSDL to end this impasse swiftly. The uncertainty benefits no one, and a prompt resolution is vital for the future of Indian football," it added.

On July 11, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the league’s organising body, announced that the 2025–26 season had been 'put on hold' owing to unresolved contractual issues. The next day, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) affirmed it would take every necessary measure to safeguard the continuity of the Indian Super League (ISL).