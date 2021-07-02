Follow us on Image Source : AP Belgium vs Italy Live Streaming Euro 2020: Find full details on when and where to watch BEL vs ITA Quarter-final match online on SonyLIV.

Belgium vs Italy Live Streaming Euro 2020: How to Watch BEL vs ITA Quarter-final match online on SonyLIV

Belgium, bolstered with Romelu Lukaku's goal-scoring ability, will take on Italy in Munich on Friday in the Euro 2020 quarterfinals. The Inter Milan forward has scored three goals in his side's four victories so far.

Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard are doubtful for the tie and Lukaku will have to pull up his socks to take on Italy's defence comprising captain Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci. Belgium are aiming to win their first major soccer tournament, three years after a third-place finish in the World Cup. They face a tough challenge against Italy, who haven’t been beaten in a national team record 31 matches.

“We've got a lot of respect for Lukaku because he had a great season for Inter, and all campaign long we’ve witnessed just what a match-winner and a big player he’s become,” Chiellini said.

“I think it would be doing a disservice to Belgium if we were simply to say that Belgium was all about Romelu Lukaku because they’ve got quality players all over the pitch.”

Both teams won all three of their group matches. Belgium has only beaten Italy once before in a competitive game — in the 1972 European Championship quarterfinals.

When is Belgium vs Italy Euro 2020 Quarter-final match?

Belgium vs Italy Euro 2020 Quarter-final match will take place on Saturday, July 03.

What are the timings of Belgium vs Italy Euro 2020 Quarter-final match?

Belgium vs Italy Euro 2020 Quarter-final match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is Belgium vs Italy Euro 2020 Quarter-final match?

Belgium vs Italy Euro 2020 Quarter-final match will be played at the Allianz Arena, Munich..

Which TV channel will broadcast Belgium vs Italy Euro 2020 Quarter-final match?

Belgium vs Italy Euro 2020 Quarter-final match will be telecasted on Sony Ten 2 in English.

Where can you live stream Belgium vs Italy Euro 2020 Quarter-final match?

Belgium vs Italy Euro 2020 Quarter-final match will live stream on Sony Liv and Jio TV (Sony Ten 2) in India.