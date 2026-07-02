Belgium stun Senegal 3-2 in extra-time thriller to reach FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals

Seattle:

Belgium produced one of the most dramatic comebacks of the FIFA World Cup 2026, defeating Senegal 3-2 after extra time in a chaotic Round of 16 clash in Seattle, with Youri Tielemans converting a stoppage-time penalty to seal victory.

Senegal looked in control for most of the match after taking a commanding 2-0 lead. Habib Diarra opened the scoring in the 25th minute, finishing from close range after sustained pressure on the Belgian defence. Ismaila Sarr doubled the advantage early in the second half, scoring in the 51st minute. He capitalised on a defensive lapse to put the African side firmly in control. As time progressed, they looked like the favourite to progress.

Belgium, however, refused to fold. After struggling to break Senegal’s defensive shape for long periods, they found a lifeline in the final minutes of normal time. Romelu Lukaku pulled one back in the 86th minute, converting from close range to spark belief inside the Belgian camp. Just three minutes later, Belgium completed a remarkable turnaround in regulation time. A low cross into the box created chaos in the Senegal defence and Tielemans reacted quickest to level the match 2-2 in the 89th minute, forcing extra time.

Tielemans made it 3-2 in AET

The momentum had fully shifted by the time extra time arrived, but Senegal continued to threaten on the counterattack, forcing Thibaut Courtois into key saves. Belgium pushed forward relentlessly, searching for a decisive breakthrough as fatigue set in on both sides.

Notably, the decisive moment came deep into stoppage time of extra time when VAR intervened after a foul in the box. Referee Hector Martinez awarded Belgium a penalty in the 122nd minute, leaving the Senegalese in shock. Tielemans, in the meantime, stepped up under immense pressure and calmly slotted the ball into the top corner in the 120+5th minute.

Senegal pushed desperately in the final seconds but could not find an equaliser, as Belgium held on to complete a famous escape and book their place in the quarterfinals. They will now face the winner of USA or Bosnia and Herzegovina. They have the capability of beating both these sides and hence, a semi-final spot could be up for grabs.

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