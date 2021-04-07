Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League Live Streaming: How to Watch BAY vs PSG Live Online

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Bayern Munich vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Live Streaming: Find full details on when and where to watch BAY vs PSG Live Online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony Ten Network.

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Live Streaming: How to Watch BAY vs PSG Live Online on SonyLIV

Defending champions Bayern Munich, without their top-scorer Robert Lewandowski and fellow forward Serge Gnabry, face a tough challenge as they line up against Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. While Lewandowski is out of both legs due to a knee injury, Gnabry has tested positive for coronavirus, jostling the German giants with two major blows ahead of the crucial tie.

PSG too have their own problems. They lost to Lille 0-1 on Saturday, with star forward Neymar sent off. PSG will also miss the services of defender Alessandro Florenzi and midfielder Marco Verrati, who have tested positive for COVID-19. The highly-anticipated tie will be a repeat of the 2020 Champions League final.

When is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match Bayern Munich vs PSG?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match Bayern Munich vs PSG will take place on Thursday, April 8 2021.

What are the timings of UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match Bayern Munich vs PSG?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match Bayern Munich vs PSG will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match Bayern Munich vs PSG being played?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match Bayern Munich vs PSG will be played at the Allianz Arena, Munich.

Which TV channel will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match Bayern Munich vs PSG?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match Bayern Munich vs PSG will broadcast on Sony Network in India.

Where can you live stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match Bayern Munich vs PSG?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match Bayern Munich vs PSG will live stream on SonyLIV.