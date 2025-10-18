Bayern Munich vs BVB Live: When and where to watch Der Klassiker in India? With Bayern Munich all set to take on Borussia Dortmund in an upcoming Bundesliga fixture, let us have a look at where to watch, live broadcast, and live streaming details of the much-awaited clash between the two sides.

Munich, Germany:

The stage is set for the biggest game of the annoying Bundesliga 2025-26 season. Defending champions FC Bayern Munich take on Borussia Dortmund. In what is also called ‘Der Klassiker’, the clash between Bayern and Dortmund is one of the biggest in the German top flight, and the result of the game could go on to decide the fate of the season for the two sides.

It is worth noting Bayern Munich currently occupies the top spot in the Bundesliga standings with six wins out of six. On the other hand, BVB sit in second place with four wins and two losses in six games.

The two sides will be hoping to put in their best performance, and with the kind of form that they have been in so far, the Der Klassiker could be a game to remember as the new season begins and gets more exciting. Notably, Bayern have been one of the most consistent teams in world football this year, with their attack being in excellent goalscoring form as well.

Bayern Munich vs BVB Broadcast Details

When is Bayern Munich vs BVB match?

Bayern Munich vs BVB will be played on Saturday, October 18.

At what time does the Bayern Munich vs BVB match begin?

The Bayern Munich vs BVB match will begin at 10:00 PM IST.

Where is the Bayern Munich vs BVB match being played?

The Bayern Munich vs BVB football match will be played at Allianz Arena in Munich.

Where can you watch the Bayern Munich vs BVB match on TV in India?

The match between Bayern Munich vs BVB will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the Bayern Munich vs BVB match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the Bayern Munich vs BVB football match online on the Sonyliv app.

Also Read: