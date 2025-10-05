Bayern Munich script history, continue to shatter records with resounding win over Frankfurt German football club Bayern Munich has been in exceptional form as of late, with its Bundesliga victory against Frankfurt. The club shattered yet another record as Vincent Kompany's men continue to dominate wherever they play.

munich:

German football club Bayern Munich has been in exceptional form in the ongoing season. Under Vincent Kompany’s management, Bayern Munich has been in brilliant form and has yet to lose a game in any competition. It is worth noting that with the side’s recent win against Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich became the first club ever in Europe’s top 5 leagues to start a season with 10 straight wins.

Whether it be the Bundesliga, the DFB Pokal, or the Champions League, FC Bayern Munich is yet to lose a game, and with the way that the side is playing, it has already established itself as one of the biggest favourites to go all the way across all three competitions.

It is worth noting that the German giants have been in brilliant form despite not having the likes of Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies available to them in the starting lineup, and with the duo set to make a return soon, Bayern Munich would receive a further boost.

Harry Kane has been at the forefront of Bayern’s success in ongoing season

It is interesting to note that star striker Harry Kane has been absolutely brilliant for Bayern Munich in the ongoing season. The star English striker has scored 18 goals for the side in 10 matches played and is in the form of his life. He also recently became the fastest player in Europe’s top five leagues to complete 100 goals for a club, breaking the records of Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland.

Recently, the striker took centre stage and talked about his side’s performance in their win against Frankfurt as well. "Great performance. I thought in the first half we did well to be two goals up. In the second half, we were better and could have scored a couple more. We have momentum on our side right now, and we need to hold onto that. Now we’re travelling to the national teams and then we have a massive game at home against Dortmund," said Harry Kane after the game.

Also Read: