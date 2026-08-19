Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala collapses twice in three days on pitch, issues statement

munich:

Jamal Musiala has disclosed that he has been diagnosed with absence seizures after suffering another collapse during Bayern Munich’s 4-2 victory over Heidenheim. The Bayern midfielder went down shortly after entering the game as players from both sides gathered around him while medical personnel attended to the situation. After some treatment, Musiala was subsequently able to walk off the field.

Notably, the incident came a couple of days after Musiala experienced a similar episode during Bayern’s friendly against RB Leipzig on Saturday. After being introduced late in that match, he collapsed and sat on the pitch before receiving assistance from emergency responders.

Musiala later addressed the concerns surrounding the incidents, explaining that doctors had identified a neurological disorder behind the episodes. He described the seizures as brief and treatable and said he was currently feeling well.

“First of all: I am doing well! I am incredibly grateful for your messages and support! I understand that many of you are worried. I want to take away those worries today and explain the situation: I have been diagnosed with short, temporary - but very treatable - absence seizures, caused by a neurological disorder. These can lead to incidents such as those that have occurred recently, for example during the match against Leipzig and the match in Heidenheim,” Musiala wrote on Instagram.

Musiala assures the fans

The midfielder also sought to reassure supporters, saying he is receiving medical treatment and remains positive about his condition.

“I know they may look frightening at first glance, but for me they are simply part of my daily life at the moment. I am receiving excellent medical care for this and remain very optimistic," Musiala added.

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl had previously confirmed that Musiala was doing well following the Leipzig incident, while indicating that further details were not yet available.

“He is doing well now. And that is the most important thing. Beyond that, we still cannot say all that much about it.” he said.

Musiala has represented Bayern since 2020 and has won six Bundesliga titles as well as the UEFA Champions League. He was also included in Germany’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where the team was eliminated in the round of 32.

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