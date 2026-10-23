Bayern Munich head coach, Vincent Kompany, collapses during training, taken to hospital via air ambulance

munich:

Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany was taken to a hospital in Munich on Friday after collapsing following a training session, according to German media outlets Bild and Sky. An emergency doctor was reportedly present, while a helicopter was said to have landed at the club's Säbener Straße training facility.

As per early reports, the 40-year-old Belgian's condition was stable. Bayern Munich had not issued official confirmation or provided further details.

Meanwhile, the incident comes after Kompany experienced a viral infection in the days leading up to Bayern's Champions League encounter with Arsenal, which ended in a 2-2 draw. His illness forced him to miss the final training session and also the pre-match press conference.

Assistant coach Aarin Danks represented Kompany at the media briefing and stressed the need for his manager to recover. “It is very important that he rests.”

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Danks also revealed that Kompany had "felt pain in his legs" during his illness. Now, despite the setback, Kompany returned to the touchline for the Arsenal match at the Allianz Arena. He later acknowledged that he had continued working despite being unwell.

“As a coach, you always want to do everything and take care of everything. I caught a pretty nasty virus last week, then of course I didn't listen to my body, and at some point my body said: Now stop!” Kompany had said.