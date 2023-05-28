Bayern Munich deny Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga title on final day drama in German football

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bayern Munich clinch Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich leapfrogged rivals Borussia Dortmund to clinch the 11th consecutive Bundesliga title in the last-day drama in German football on Saturday, May 27. Dortmund entered the final game with a two-point lead over the reigning champions and needed a win or Bayern to lose on Saturday. But Edin Terzic's men drew 2-2 against Mainz at home while Bayern Munich beat FC Koln 1-2 away to conclude the last day in Bundesliga.

French winger Kingsley Coman gave Bayern an early lead at Koln while Dortmund conceded an early goal in their game against Mainz. Bayern produced only four shorts on target as Koln were excellent at home and pulled off an equalizer in the 81st minute. Serge Gnabry handled the ball in Bayern's box to concede a penalty and Dejan Ljubicic converted it calmly to take the game to the wire.

But the 20-year-old German attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala wins it for Bayern with a sensational strike in the 89th minute with Gnabry providing an assist. But all the eyes were on Signal Iduna Park where Dortmund were trailing 0-2 at the end of the first half. Left wing-back Raphael Guerreiro pulled off the first goal for Dortmund in the 69th minute and then former Bayern defender Niklas Sule equalized in the extra time to create a title buzz. But Mainz managed to hold Dortmund on to a 2-2 draw and denied them a league title.

Bayern and Dortmund topped the league table with 71 points but the former's superior goal difference was always going to bite the five-time champions in the end. After the game, Dortmund head coach Erin Terzic conceded the title to Bayern Munich and congratulated them for recording their 32nd Bundesliga win.

“Before I want to talk about the game, I would like to congratulate FC Bayern Munich. It's the most honest title you can win. If you're up there after 34 matchdays, no matter how it happens, you deserve it," Borussia Dortmund head coach Erin Terzic said in a post-match press conference.

