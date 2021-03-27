Image Source : AP Barrier falls: Woman officiate men's World Cup qualifiers

Kathryn Nesbitt ran the sidelines, waving a flag, blending in for all the right reasons.

The 32-year-old from Philadelphia became a pioneer as FIFA appointed women to work on-field officials for men's World Cup qualifiers, serving as an assistant referee Thursday night when Canada opened with a 5-1 rout of Bermuda at Orlando, Florida.

There were no controversies in a match that featured Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies setting up three goals for Besiktas’ Cyle Larin. Nesbitt disappeared into the background as much as one can while working in a yellow jersey and black shorts, an orange and yellow flag in her hands.

FIFA announced the first men's World Cup qualifiers with woman referees will be when Stéphanie Frappart of France works the Netherlands' match against visiting Latvia on Saturday and Kateryna Monzul of Ukraine calls Austria's game vs. the visiting Faeroe Islands on Sunday.

Karen Diaz Medina of Mexico served as an assistant referee for Suriname's 3-0 win over the Cayman Islands on Wednesday.

"I'm hoping that people will bring her to the men's World Cup in a couple of years instead of the Women’s World Cup — actually both," said Rick Eddy, U.S. Soccer’s director of referee development.

"If FIFA really wants to make a stand towards saying they’re supporting women, here's their opportunity."

Nesbitt worked 18 MLS games last season, including the MLS is Back tournament final, and was voted the league's assistant referee of the year. The workload of the 6-foot tall official has included 82 league games in all since 2015 plus seven more as an assistant video referee during the last two seasons.

Nesbitt earned a FIFA badge in 2016 and officiated at that year’s Women’s Under-17 World Cup, the 2018 Women’s Under-20 World Cup, and two matches at the 2019 Women's World Cup.

"She's pretty imposing physically," said Howard Webb, a Premier League referee from 2003-14 who is entering his fourth season as general manager of Major League Soccer’s Professional Referee Organization.

"She's tall, athletic. She's very calm and clearly intelligent as well. She's able to process a lot of information quickly and accurately."

In U.S. soccer, "The Professor" was the nickname of Júlio Mazzei, who served two stints as coach of the Cosmos in the old North American Soccer

League in 1979-80. Nesbitt is a real professor with a Ph.D. She taught analytical chemistry as an assistant professor at Towson University in Maryland from 2017-19.

She quit to become a full-time soccer official.

"I actually started when I was 14 years old. Clearly, that was more of a hobby at the time," she said.

"So it's just kind of made its way into a career over the last 20ish years or so."

A competitive figure skater for 15 years and a volleyball player in college, she began officiating under-8 games while growing up in Rochester, New York.

She started to work adult and semipro matches after she finished her bachelor's degree at St. John Fisher College and worked toward her doctorate at the University of Pittsburgh.

"It kept me active and I really liked that way of thinking about the game,” she said.

She made her professional debut in a National Women's Soccer League match between Kansas City and Portland on April 13, 2013, and her MLS debut when D.C. United played Columbus on May 2, 2015.

"I have always felt respected there, and there really hasn’t been an example for me that stands out as sexism towards me," she said.

"My first couple of years in the league, I think I was treated the same way a new referee would be treated, as, who is this person and are they going to be any good?"

At the 2019 Women's World Cup in France, Nesbitt worked Norway vs. Nigeria and Sweden vs. Canada game plus three more games as a video official, including the England-Sweden third-place match.

"That was probably one of the most incredible feelings of my entire life — to actually reach a huge milestone for myself and get to experience a World Cup in person," she said.

On-field officials navigate the additional complication of video review. MLS has used Video Assistant Referees since late 2017, but World Cup qualifying is not aided by technology. Nesbitt has to remind herself not to raise her flag quickly on offside calls in case the VAR decides there was no violation, but be quick to wave off action when electronics are not involved.

"It can be really interesting to switch between doing an MLS game, let's say, and then going to do a women's international match that doesn't necessarily have VAR yet," she said.

Nesbitt was just the start of a breakthrough weekend for American women and soccer officials, who are selected by CONCACAF and approved by FIFA. Jennifer Garner is scheduled to be an assistant referee and Tori Penso the fourth official for Saturday's qualifier between Aruba and Suriname in Bradenton, Florida.

Nesbitt is to work as an assistant referee when Anguilla plays the Dominican Republic in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the same day Brooke Mayo is slated to be an assistant referee Sunday, and Penso is the fourth official when Canada hosts the Cayman Islands in Bradenton.

Wendy Toms was the first woman assistant referee in the Premier League from 1997-2005 and Sian Massey-Ellis is perhaps the most well-known woman soccer official worldwide because of viewers seeing her as an assistant referee in the Premier League since 2010.

She worked her first Europa League match last October when PSV Eindhoven played Austria’s LASK.