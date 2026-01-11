Barcelona vs Real Madrid: When and where to watch El Clasico in Spanish Super Cup final in India? Barcelona and Real Madrid clash in the 2026 Supercopa de Espana final in Jeddah. Barcelona aim for a 16th title after a 5‑0 semi win, while Real Madrid seek their 14th, with Kylian Mbappe’s fitness adding intrigue to the high-stakes El Clasico. Check where to watch in India.

Jeddah:

Football’s fiercest rivalry steps into the spotlight again on Sunday as Barcelona and Real Madrid prepare to contest the 2026 Supercopa de Espana final at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This year’s first Classico carries added significance for both clubs as they vie for early momentum in a campaign that promises intense competition across domestic and continental fronts.

The two giants of Spanish football have become fixtures in this fixture, as this final marks the fourth straight season the Super Cup has been decided by an El Clasico showdown. Barcelona, the reigning Supercopa holders and double champions last season, aim to extend their tally to a record‑breaking sixteenth title. Real Madrid enter determined to reclaim silverware and notch their fourteenth triumph in the competition.

Barcelona reached the final in emphatic fashion, dismantling Athletic Bilbao 5‑0 in their semi‑final. The Catalans demonstrated attacking fluidity and defensive control throughout, positioning themselves as favourites ahead of kickoff. Their clinical performance underlined both squad depth and tactical cohesion heading into Sunday’s duel.

Real Madrid booked their place by edging city rivals Atletico Madrid 2‑1 in the other semi, showcasing resilience and strategic adaptability. While Madrid’s journey was tighter, the encounter highlighted their ability to grind out results, a trait that may prove crucial against a free‑flowing Barcelona.

A subplot ahead of the final is the availability of Real Madrid’s star forward Kylian Mbappe, who has been training with the squad after recovering from a knee injury. His participation, should he feature, could tilt the balance in Madrid’s favour and inject unpredictability into the clash.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Broadcast Details

When is Barcelona vs Real Madrid match?

Barcelona vs Real Madrid will be played on Sunday, January 11.

At what time does the Barcelona vs Real Madrid match begin?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the Barcelona vs Real Madrid match being played?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid football match will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. Jeddah.

Where can you watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid match on TV in India?

The match between Barcelona vs Real Madrid won’t be broadcast on TV in India.

Where can you watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid football match online on Fancode.