Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streaming: When and where to watch El Classico in India? Barcelona will host Real Madrid at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in the ongoing La Liga. The Catalan giants are four points ahead of Madrid in the race, and the match hence holds massive importance to the Carlo Ancelotti side.

New Delhi:

Barcelona will host Real Madrid in a blockbuster clash in the ongoing La Liga on May 11. The Catalan giants suffered a 4-3 defeat to Inter Milan in the second leg of the Champions League tie, which confirmed their elimination from the competition. The Hansi Flick side recently defeated Real Madrid to win the Copa del Rey and will be hoping to extend their league and move an inch closer to the La Liga crown.

Barcelona are currently four points ahead of Real Madrid in the league. With four matches remaining in the ongoing season, a defeat to arch-rivals can ruin their momentum. However, even a draw can benefit them. The Los Blancos, on the other hand, suffered a defeat in the Copa Del Rey final, lost to Arsenal in the Champions League quarters and La Liga remains the only major trophy they can clinch this season.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti has already been informed about being axed after the season, as Xabi Alonso is set to replace him at the helm of things. With that being confirmed, Ancelotti can prepare without any pressure and will be hoping to pick up the win, which could be his last El Classico. Real Madrid, meanwhile, can’t afford any other result but a win.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Broadcast details

When is Barcelona vs Real Madrid match?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid will be played on Sunday, May 11.

At what time does the Barcelona vs Real Madrid match begin?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid match will begin at 7:45 PM IST.

Where is the Barcelona vs Real Madrid match being played?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid football match will be played at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

Where can you watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid match on TV in India?

The match between Barcelona vs Real Madrid will not be broadcast on TV in India.

Where can you watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid football match online on FanCode and GXR.