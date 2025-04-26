Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streaming: When and where to watch Copa Del Rey final in India? Barcelona will square off against Real Madrid in the Copa Del Rey final on April 27 at Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville. The Hansi Flick side will have the upper hand, having defeated the Los Blancos 4-0 and 5-2 earlier in the season.

New Delhi:

It was 2014 when Barcelona and Real Madrid last squared off in the Copa Del Rey final. The match had significant value as Gareth Bale scored one of the most outrageous goals in football history. Courtesy of that goal, the Los Blancos won the match 2-1 and lifted the trophy at Mastella. However, all that is history as 11 years have gone by and none of the teams have the same set of players, which can influence the result of their upcoming high-voltage clash in the Copa Del Rey final on April 27 at Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville.

Ahead of that, the Carlo Ancelotti side has issued a couple of media releases, explaining their concerns regarding the referee’s comments ahead of the final. At one point, reports circulated that Real Madrid may boycott the final, but things changed as they confirmed their participation. It needs to be seen if it hampers the mental preparation of the players, especially when they have had a horrid campaign in the 2024-25 season. They lost to Barcelona 4-0 in La Liga and were outclassed 5-2 in the SuperCopa finale.

The Catalunya-based club, on the other hand, will miss the service of their star striker, Robert Lewandowski. The Polish forward is ruled out with a muscle injury but the good news for them is that Ferran Torres is completely fit and is available for the match against Madrid. However, they will miss the service of left-back Balde, which is a huge blow for the Hansi Flick side. On the other hand, Kylian Mbappe may not start for Madrid and Eduardo Camavinga is ruled out for the season.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Broadcast details

When is Barcelona vs Real Madrid match?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid will be played on Sunday, April 27.

At what time does the Barcelona vs Real Madrid match begin?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid match will begin at 1:30 AM IST (April 27)

Where is the Barcelona vs Real Madrid match being played?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid football match will be played at Estadio de La Cartuja, Seville.

Where can you watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid match on TV in India?

The match between Barcelona vs Real Madrid will not be broadcast on TV in India.

Where can you watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid football match online on FanCode.