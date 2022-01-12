Wednesday, January 12, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Streaming Supercopa de Espana: Watch El Clasico Live FCB vs RMA Online, TV

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Streaming Supercopa 2022 semifinal: Find full details on when and where to watch El Clasico Live Online.

India TV Sports Desk Written by: India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 12, 2022 16:00 IST
karim benzema, gerrard pique, barcelona vs real madrid, el clasioco
Image Source : NURPHOTO VIA GETTY IMAGES

File photo of Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema (in white) and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique.

Supercopa Live The two Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, are not the force they once were, will face each other once again in the semifinals of the Supercopa de Espana (Spanish Super Cup) at a neutral venue in Riyadh on Wednesday. The last time Barcelona faced Real Madrid, the team was still coping with the departure of Lionel Messi and one of its worst financial crises ever. Ronald Koeman was still at the helm, and the Catalan club struggled on and off the field. The 2-1 loss at Camp Nou in La Liga last October came as no surprise to most, highlighting Barcelona’s fragility at the moment. (AP)

When is the Supercopa El Clasico Match Barcelona vs Real Madrid?

The Supercopa El Clasico Match Barcelona vs Real Madrid will take place on Thursday morning (Wednesday night), January 13, 2021.

What are the timings of Supercopa El Clasico Match Barcelona vs Real Madrid?

The Supercopa El Clasico Match Barcelona vs Real Madrid will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the Supercopa El Clasico Match Barcelona vs Real Madrid being played?

The El Clasico Match Barcelona vs Real Madrid will be played at King Fahd Stadium, Riyadh (Saudi Arabia).

Which TV channel will broadcast the Supercopa El Clasico Match Barcelona vs Real Madrid?

The Supercopa El Clasico Match Barcelona vs Real Madrid will be not be broadcast live on any Indian channel.

Where can you live stream the Supercopa El Clasico Match Barcelona vs Real Madrid?

The Supercopa El Clasico Match Barcelona vs Real Madrid will live stream on JioTV.

