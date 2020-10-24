Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico Live Streaming La Liga in India: Watch Barca vs Madrid live football match

Image Source : IPLT20.CON Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Streaming La Liga in India: Watch Barca vs Madrid El Clasico live football match

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Streaming La Liga in India: Barcelona hosts Madrid on Saturday in the first clásico under new coach Ronald Koeman. And even though Barcelona are undergoing a rebuilding process after they ended last season without a trophy, Madrid come to the clash with even more doubts. Madrid have been outplayed at home by the modest Cádiz and Shakhtar Donetsk who were without several starters due to a coronavirus outbreak among the squad. Koeman gave no hints on his starting line-up, saying that performance, not experience, was the key for him to choosing his players. He did not rule out featuring his two 17-year-old forwards, Ansu Fati and Pedro “Pedri” González. Both are part of the rebuilding project Koeman pledged to carry out as coach following the club's trophy-less 2019-20 season.

When is the La Liga match Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico?

The La Liga match Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico will take place on Saturday, October 24.

Where is the La Liga match Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico being played?

The La Liga match Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico will be played at the Camp Nou in Barcelona.

What are the timings of La Liga match Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico?

The La Liga match Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico will start at 07:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch La Liga match Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico?

The La Liga match Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico will be streamed online on the official Facebook page of La Liga, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage