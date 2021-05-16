Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Barcelona vs Celta Vigo Live Streaming: Watch FCB vs CV Live Online on Facebook

When is the La Liga Match Barcelona vs Celta Vigo? The La Liga Match Barcelona vs Celta Vigo will take place on Sunday, May 16 2021. What are the timings of La Liga Match Barcelona vs Celta Vigo? The La Liga Match Barcelona vs Celta Vigo will start at 10:00 PM IST. Where is the La Liga Match Barcelona vs Celta Vigo being played? The La Liga Match Barcelona vs Celta Vigo will be played at San Mames. Which TV channel will broadcast the La Liga Match Barcelona vs Celta Vigo? There is no television broadcast of La Liga Match Barcelona vs Celta Vigo. Where can you live stream the La Liga Match Barcelona vs Celta Vigo? The La Liga Match Barcelona vs Celta Vigo will live stream on the official Facebook page of La Liga and Barcelona.

The 37th game week could well be the title-deciding one in La Liga, with top-ranked Atletico Madrid favourites to lift the trophy. With 80 points, Atletico could secure the title if Real Madrid lose their game against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday. Real, who are second with 78 points, made a strong comeback with a 4-1 win against Granada after being held to a 2-2 draw by Sevilla. Zinedine Zidane's eye will settle at nothing less than a win as Real have the advantage in the head-to-head tiebreaker against Atletico. The third-placed Barcelona also play tonight, but they will need both the Madrid clubs to stumble to have a chance at the title. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch Barcelona vs Celta Vigo Live Streaming Online on Facebook.