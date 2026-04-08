Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: When and where to watch UCL clash live on TV and stream online in India?

Barcelona:

The Champions League spotlight returns to the Spotify Camp Nou as Hansi Flick’s rejuvenated Barcelona hosts Atletico Madrid in an all-Spanish quarter-final first leg. Notably, Barca enter the tie as one of the most feared scoring machines. After a staggering 8-3 aggregate demolition of Newcastle in the last round, head coach Hansi Flick has transformed the Catalan giants into a high-pressing, "heavy metal" outfit.

They aren't just winning; they’re overwhelming teams. With Lamine Yamal continuing his ascent toward superstardom and Marcus Rashford finding a second life in Spain, the Blaugrana are currently the bookmakers' favourites to take a lead over the Los Rojiblancos. However, standing in their way is the one man who specialises in ruining parties is Diego Simeone.

While Atleti has stumbled domestically, dropping a 2-1 result to Barca just last weekend, Europe is a different beast for "El Cholo." Atletico’s path here was just as chaotic, a wild 8-4 aggregate win over Tottenham that signalled a shift in their identity. Simeone’s men aren't just sitting back anymore; with Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann, they have the tools to hurt Barca on the break.

History also favours the visitors in this competition. Simeone has famously dumped Barcelona out of the Champions League twice before at this exact stage. Barca fans will be wary; despite their 7-point lead in La Liga, the high defensive line Flick employs is a high-wire act that Atleti’s speed is designed to exploit.

With Raphinha and Frenkie de Jong sidelined, the pressure falls on Pedri to dictate the tempo. If Barca can’t find a breakthrough early, expect Simeone to turn the Camp Nou into a pressure cooker, setting up a tantalising second leg at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Broadcast Details

When is Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match?

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid will be played on Thursday, April 9.

At what time does the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match begin?

The Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match being played?

The Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid football match will be played at the Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona.

Where can you watch the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match on TV in India?

The match between Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid will be broadcast live on Sony Sports network in India.

Where can you watch the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid football match online on SonyLiv.