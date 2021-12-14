Tuesday, December 14, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Football
  5. Barcelona striker Aguero set to retire due to heart condition: Reports

Barcelona striker Aguero set to retire due to heart condition: Reports

Reports in Spanish media suggested that Sergio Aguero could announce his retirement this week.

AP AP
Madrid (Spain) Updated on: December 14, 2021 11:01 IST
Sergio Aguero
Image Source : QUALITY SPORT IMAGES/GETTY IMAGES

File photo of Sergio Aguero.

Highlights

  • Rumours about retirement have been circulating in media since he came off in his 1st match for Barca
  • Aguero was diagnosed with a heart arrhythmia since he was brought off in the match
  • He came off in the 41st minute after complaining of chest pain

Reports in Spanish media suggested that Sergio Aguero could announce his retirement this week.   The rumours about his imminent retirement have been circulating in the media since he came off in his first match for Barcelona.

Aguero was diagnosed with a heart arrhythmia since he was brought off after 41 minutes of his first start for the club after suffering from chest pains.

Related Stories

More to follow...

Write a comment

Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News