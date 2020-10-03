Barcelona keen to sign defender Eric Garcia from Manchester City

Image Source : AP Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez, left celebrates with teammate Manchester City's Eric Garcia after scoring the opening goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Leicester City at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Sept. 27

Barcelona is looking to sign center back Eric Garcia from Manchester City.

The 19-year-old Spaniard has been linked with a return to boyhood club Barcelona, which he left three years ago, since rejecting a new deal with Pep Guardiola's City.

“We only have like three or four center backs so we are a bit short in that position," Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman said Saturday. “I don’t want to talk much about it. It is also true I have seen what Pep said about it and that’s the reality. I am hoping we can sign him but if not we know economically speaking it is a difficult deal."

The summer transfer window closes on Monday.

