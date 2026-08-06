Barcelona enter race to sign Rodri; Yan Diomande to Real Madrid is imminent, Vini Jr likely to stay

Madrid (Spain):

After Real Madrid, Barcelona have now entered the race to sign Manchester City and Spanish midfielder Rodri. The FIFA World Cup Golden Ball winner has entered the final year of his contract and hence, the England club is also open to selling him before he walks away for free.

Notably, the midfielder’s situation has gained further attention following his recent injury problems. Rodri missed a large portion of the 2023-24 season after suffering a serious knee injury, while a hamstring issue affected parts of the following campaign. Despite those setbacks, he returned to top form during the summer World Cup, helping Spain win the tournament and eventually earning the player of the tournament award.

Rodri had previously indicated that his future would be decided after the competition, but he is currently recovering from back surgery and has not joined City’s squad during their pre-season tour of the Far East.

A move to Barcelona would see Rodri join the reigning Spanish champions and link up with international teammates including Ferran Torres, Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi and Pedri. A switch to Real Madrid could reunite him with former City teammate Bernardo Silva, who joined the club on a free transfer this summer.

Earlier in the summer, several reports claimed that Rodri is focused on joining Los Blancos as it’s a’dream’ move for the player. Real Madrid, particularly Florentino Perez, was initially hesitant, but the president finally gave the green light and the 15-time Champions League winner eventually submitted a bid of 40 million Euros.

City, interestingly, didn’t accept the bid as they expected more clubs to join the race. Barcelona capitalised on that and has reportedly enquired about a possible move. They are also expected to send a similar offer, which would mean that Rodri will have the final say regarding his situation.

Vini Jr to stay at Madrid, Diomande imminent

Yan Diomande is finally set to join Real Madrid after a 125 million Euro deal with RB Leipzig was completed. There were certain complications regarding the player’s agent, but all those issues have now been solved and the Ghanaian is expected to be in Madrid soon.

On the other hand, Vinicius Jr is now on the verge of accepting Real Madrid’s offer and extending his stay at Madrid. Arsenal were very interested in the winger, but as things stand, he remains Madrid’s number seven.

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