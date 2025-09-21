Ballon d'Or 2025: List of awards to be presented and nominees, all you need to know The Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris will be hosting the Ballon d'Or award 2025 with several key stars nominated for the prestigious honour. From the award list to the nominees, here is all you need to know about the award ceremony.

The prestigious Ballon d'Or award ceremony is set to take place on September 22, awarding the best players in world football with renowned honours. The 69th edition of the awards ceremony will be held at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.

Among the awards presented at the ceremony, the Ballon d'Or is known as the most prestigious one awarded to the best player of the year. The likes of Ousmane Dembele, Jude Bellingham and Gianluigi Donnarumma, among others, have been nominated for the Men's top honour, while the likes of Sandy Baltimore, Barbra Banda, and Aitana Bonmatí, among others, are in the women's nomination list.

Here are all the award lists and the list of nominees shortlisted for the Ballon d'Or award.

Which awards will be presented at the 2025 Ballon d'Or ceremony?

The Men's Ballon d'Or (best player, 2024/25 season)

The Women's Ballon d'Or (best player, 2024/25 season)

The Men's Kopa Trophy (best young player, 2024/25 season)

The Women's Kopa Trophy (best young player, 2024/25 season)

The Men's Yashin Trophy (best goalkeeper, 2024/25 season)

The Women's Yashin Trophy (best goalkeeper, 2024/25 season)

The Men's Gerd Müller Trophy (top scorer in club/national team, 2024/25 season)

The Women's Gerd Müller Trophy (top scorer in club/national team, 2024/25

season)

The Men's Johan Cruyff Trophy (best coach in club/national team, 2024/25 season)

The Women's Johan Cruyff Trophy (best coach in club/national team, 2024/25

season)

The Men's Club of the Year Trophy

The Women's Club of the Year Trophy

Sócrates Award

List of nominees for Ballon d'Or awards?

Men's Ballon d'Or 2025 nominees:

Jude Bellingham (England, Real Madrid)

Ousmane Dembélé (France, Paris Saint-Germain)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, Paris Saint-Germain/Manchester City)

Désiré Doué (France, Paris Saint-Germain)

Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands, Inter)

Serhou Guirassy (Guinea, Borussia Dortmund)

Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden, Sporting CP/Arsenal)

Erling Haaland (Norway, Manchester City)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco, Paris Saint-Germain)

Harry Kane (England, Bayern)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia, Napoli/Paris Saint-Germain)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland, Barcelona)

Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina, Liverpool)

Lautaro Martínez (Argentina, Inter)

Kylian Mbappé (France, Real Madrid)

Scott McTominay (Scotland, Napoli)

Nuno Mendes (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)

João Neves (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)

Michael Olise (France, Bayern)

Cole Palmer (England, Chelsea)

Pedri (Spain, Barcelona)

Raphinha (Brazil, Barcelona)

Declan Rice (England, Arsenal)

Fabián Ruiz (Spain, Paris Saint-Germain)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool)

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands, Liverpool)

Vinícius Júnior (Brazil, Real Madrid)

Vitinha (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)

Florian Wirtz (Germany, Leverkusen/Liverpool)

Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)

Women's Ballon d'Or 2025 nominees:

Sandy Baltimore (France, Chelsea)

Barbra Banda (Zambia, Orlando Pride)

Aitana Bonmatí (Spain, Barcelona)

Lucy Bronze (England, Chelsea)

Klara Bühl (Germany, Bayern)

Mariona Caldentey (Spain, Arsenal)

Sofia Cantore (Italy, Juventus/Washington Spirit)

Steph Catley (Australia, Arsenal)

Temwa Chawinga (Malawi, Kansas City)

Melchie Dumornay (Haiti, OL Lyonnes)

Emily Fox (United States, Arsenal)

Cristiana Girelli (Italy, Juventus)

Esther González (Spain, Gotham FC)

Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway, Barcelona)

Patri Guijarro (Spain, Barcelona)

Amanda Gutierres (Brazil, Palmeiras)

Hannah Hampton (England, Chelsea)

Pernille Harder (Denmark, Bayern)

Lindsey Heaps (United States, OL Lyonnes)

Chloe Kelly (England, Manchester City/Arsenal)

Frida Leonhardsen Maanum (Norway, Arsenal)

Marta (Brazil, Orlando Pride)

Clara Mateo (France, Paris FC)

Ewa Pajor (Poland, Barcelona)

Clàudia Pina (Spain, Barcelona)

Alexia Putellas (Spain, Barcelona)

Alessia Russo (England, Arsenal)

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Sweden, Chelsea)

Caroline Weir (Scotland, Real Madrid)

Leah Williamson (England, Arsenal)

Men's Kopa Trophy 2025 nominees:

Ayyoub Bouaddi (France, Lille)

Pau Cubarsí (Spain, Barcelona)

Désiré Doué (France, Paris Saint-Germain)

Estêvão (Brazil, Palmeiras/Chelsea)

Dean Huijsen (Spain, Bournemouth/Real Madrid)

Myles Lewis-Skelly (England, Arsenal)

Rodrigo Mora (Portugal, Porto)

João Neves (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)

Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)

Kenan Yıldız (Türkiye, Juventus)

Women's Kopa Trophy 2025 nominees:

Michelle Agyemang (England, Brighton)

Linda Caicedo (Colombia, Real Madrid)

Wieke Kaptein (Netherlands, Chelsea)

Vicky López (Spain, Barcelona)

Claudia Martínez Ovando (Paraguay, Club Olimpia)

Men's Yashin Trophy 2025 nominees:

Alisson Becker (Brazil, Liverpool)

Yassine Bounou (Morocco, Al Hilal)

Lucas Chevalier (France, Lille/Paris Saint-Germain)

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium, Real Madrid)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, Paris Saint-Germain/Manchester City)

Emiliano Martínez (Argentina, Aston Villa)

Jan Oblak (Slovenia, Atlético de Madrid)

David Raya (Spain, Arsenal)

Matz Sels (Belgium, Nottingham Forest)

Yann Sommer (Switzerland, Inter)

Women's Yashin Trophy 2025 nominees:

Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany, Gotham FC)

Cata Coll (Spain, Barcelona)

Hannah Hampton (England, Chelsea)

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria, Paris FC/Brighton)

Daphne van Domselaar (Netherlands, Arsenal)

Men's Johan Cruyff Trophy 2025 nominees:

Antonio Conte (Italy, Napoli)

Luis Enrique (Spain, Paris Saint-Germain)

Hansi Flick (Germany, Barcelona)

Enzo Maresca (Italy, Chelsea)

Arne Slot (Netherlands, Liverpool)

Women's Johan Cruyff Trophy 2025 nominees:

Sonia Bompastor (France, Chelsea)

Arthur Elias (Brazil, Brazil national team)

Justine Madugu (Nigeria, Nigeria national team)

Renée Slegers (Netherlands, Arsenal)

Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands, England national team)

Men's Club of the Year Trophy 2025 nominees:

Barcelona (Spain)

Botafogo (Brazil)

Chelsea (England)

Liverpool (England)

Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Women's Club of the Year Trophy 2025 nominees:

Arsenal (England)

Barcelona (Spain)

Chelsea (England)

OL Lyonnes (France)

Orlando Pride (United States)