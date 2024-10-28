Ballon d'Or 2024 live streaming: When and where to watch award ceremony in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ballon d'Or award.

The ceremony of the prestigious Ballon d'Or award will take place on Monday, October 28 in Paris with several star footballers in the race for the honour. It will be the first time in 21 years that neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo has been nominated for the prestigious award.

Vinicius Junior, the Real Madrid and Brazil forward, is tipped to be the front-runner to bag the award with Manchester City's Rodri and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham also in the running. The Ballon d'Or has been awarded for 68 years.

Along with Ballon d'Or, other awards will also be presented to the players. Ballon d’Or Feminin (best women’s player), Kopa Trophy (best young footballer), Yashin Trophy (best goalkeeper) and Gerd Muller Trophy (Most goals scored by a player) are among the awards set to be presented at the Châtelet Theatre in Paris.

Before the award ceremony, here are all the live-streaming details of the event

When is the Ballon d'Or 2024 award ceremony?

The Ballon d'Or 2024 award ceremony will take place on October 28, Monday

When will the Ballon d'Or award ceremony begin?

The award ceremony will begin at 9:45 PM Central European Time (CET) on October 28 and at 1:15 AM IST on October 29

Where will the Ballon d'Or award ceremony take place?

The ceremony is set to take place at the Châtelet Theatre in Paris

Where to watch the Ballon d'Or 2024 award ceremony on TV in India?

Users can watch the Ballon d'Or 2024 award ceremony on television in India on the Sony Sports Network

Where to watch the Ballon d'Or 2024 award ceremony online in India?

Users can watch the ceremony online on the SonyLIV app and the SonyLIV website in India.

Ballon d'Or 2024 nominees (men)

Jude Bellingham (England/Real Madrid), Hakan Calhanoglou (Turkey/Inter Milan), Kylian Mbappe (France/PSG & Real Madrid), Erling Haaland (Norway/Manchester City), Lamine Yamal (Spain/Barcelona), Dani Carvajal (Spain/Real Madrid), Ruben Dias (Portugal/Manchester City), Artem Dobvyk (Ukraine/Girona & AS Roma), Phil Foden (England/Manchester City), Alejandro Grimaldo (Spain/Bayer Leverkusen), Mats Hummels (Germany/Borussia Dortmund/AS Roma), Harry Kane (England/Bayern Munich), Toni Kroos (Germany/Real Madrid), Ademola Lookman (Nigeria/Atalanta), Emiliano Martinez (Argentina/Aston Villa), Lautaro Martinez (Argentina/Inter Milan), Martin Odegaard (Norway/Arsenal), Dani Olmo (Spain/RB Leipzig & Barcelona), Cole Palmer (England/Chelsea), Declan Rice (England/Arsenal), Rodri (Spain/Manchester City), Antonio Rudiger (Germany/Real Madrid), Bukayo Saka (England/Arsenal), William Saliba (France/Arsenal), Federico Valverde (Uruguay/Real Madrid), Vinicius Jr. (Brazil/Real Madrid), Vitinha (Portugal/PSG), Nico Williams (Spain/Athletic Bilbao), Florian Wirtz (Germany/Bayer Leverkusen), Granit Xhaka (Switzerland/Bayer Leverkusen)

Ballon d’Or feminin nominees (women)

Barbra Banda (Zambia/Shanghai RCB & Orlando Pride), Aitana Bonmati (Spain/Barcelona), Lucy Bronze (England/Barcelona & Chelsea), Mariona Caldentey (Spain/Barcelona & Arsenal), Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi/PSG & Lyon), Manuela Giugliano (Italy/Roma), Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway/Barcelona), Patricia Guijarro (Spain/Barcelona), Giulia Gwinn (Germany/Bayern Munich), Yui Hasegawa (Japan/Manchester City), Ada Hegerberg (Norway/Lyon), Lauren Hemp (England/Manchester City), Lindsey Horan (USA/Lyon), Lauren James (England/Chelsea), Marie-Antoinette Katoto (France/PSG), Alyssa Naeher (USA/Chicago Red Stars), Sjoeke Nusken (Germany/Chelsea), Ewa Pajor (Poland/Wolfsburg & Barcelona), Salma Paralluelo (Spain/Barcelona), Gabi Portilho (Brazil/Corinthians), Alexia Putellas (Spain/Barcelona), Mayra Ramirez (Colombia/Levante & Chelsea), Trinity Rodman (USA/Washington Spirit), Lea Schuller (Germany/Bayern Munich), Khadija Shaw (Jamaica/Manchester City), Sophia Smith (USA/Portland Thorns), Mallory Swanson (USA/Chicago Red Stars), Tarciane (Brazil/Corinthians & Houstan Dash), Glodis Viggosdottir (Iceland/Bayern Munich), Grace Geyoro (France/PSG)