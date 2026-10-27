Ballon d'Or 2026: Full list of award winners as Harry Kane, Alexia Putellas win big

The Ballon d’Or 2026 ceremony concluded in London on October 27th, and Bayern Munich star Harry Kane won the men’s Ballon d’Or for his performances for the club and country throughout the season. There were several big names from world football present at the ceremony, with many others featured as well.

It is worth noting that while Harry Kane won the men’s Ballon d’Or, FC Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas won the women’s Ballon d’Or award. Furthermore, star winger Lamine Yamal won the men’s young player of the year award, with Kylian Mbappe not winning any.

Champions League winners PSG and FC Barcelona won the men’s and women’s club of the year awards, respectively, with Harry Kane and Charlyn Corral from Pachuca winning the men’s and women’s striker of the year awards, respectively. On the same note, let us have a look at the list of award winners as the recently concluded Ballon d’Or 2026 ceremony in London.

Ballon d'Or 2026 full winners list:

Men’s Ballon d’Or: Harry Kane

Women’s Ballon d’Or: Alexia Putellas

Men’s Kopa Trophy: Lamine Yamal

Women’s Kopa Trophy: Vicky Lopez

Men’s goalkeeper of the year: Unai Simón

Women’s goalkeeper of the year: Cata Coll

Men’s club of the year: PSG

Women’s club of the year: FC Barcelona Femení

Men’s striker of the year: Harry Kane

Women’s striker of the year: Charlyn Corral

Socrates award: Bukayo Saka

Harry Kane’s 2025-26 season in numbers

It is worth noting that the men’s Ballon d’Or winner, Harry Kane, has had one of the best seasons of his career so far. With Bayern Munich and England, Kane was influential throughout the season, scoring 73 goals in the season, which is the second-highest for any player in a single season in the 21st century, only behind Lionel Messi’s 2011-12 tally of 81 goals.

He was the second-highest goal-scorer in the UEFA Champions League and led England to a third-place finish at the FIFA World Cup 2026 as well, defeating France in the bronze medal match. Furthermore, Kane continues to be at the top of his game in the early days of the 2027-28 season, performing at the best level for Bayern Munich, solidifying his legacy as one of the greatest strikers in world football.

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