Ballon d'Or 2025: When will winner be announced? Check date and time With the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony rapidly approaching, let us have a look at when the ceremony will be held, when the best football player in the world will be crowned at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.

The stage is set for the Ballon d’Or 2025 ceremony, with the most prestigious award ceremony in all of football on the horizon. France Football recently came forward and announced the 30 male and female nominees for the Ballon d’Or 2025.

The likes of Ousmane Dembele, Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, Vitinha, Scott McTominay, and many more star players have been nominated for the award, but only one will leave the event as the winner and the undisputed best player in world football.

As for the women, Lucy Bronze, Hannah Hampton, Chloe Kelly, and many more have been nominated for the award. It is also worth noting that there are several other awards to be won apart from the Ballon d’Or as well.

The other awards included the Men's and Women's Kopa Trophies for the best young players - as well as the Yashin Trophy for the best goalkeeper.

When is the Ballon d’Or 2025 ceremony?

With many wondering when the Ballon d’Or 2025 ceremony is being held, it is worth noting that the Ballon d’Or 2025 will take place on September 22, 2025, at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.

Top 5 contenders for Ballon d’Or 2025

With 30 nominees, it is becoming clearer every day who could go on to make the top 5 in the Ballon d’Or 2025 rankings. It is worth noting that PSG’s Ousmane Dembele is being deemed as the favourite to finish in first place in the rankings, with youngster Lamine Yamal set to follow him alongside Raphinha, who is expected to finish in third place.

Lamine Yamal took world football by storm through his stellar performances throughout the season. Whereas Raphinha was brilliant for FC Barcelona in the Champions League as well. It could be a tough battle in the top three of one of football’s most prestigious individual awards.

Ballon d’Or’s expected top five:

1. Ousmane Dembele

2. Lamine Yamal

3. Raphinha

4. Mohammed Salah

5. Vitinha

