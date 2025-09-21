Ballon d'Or 2025 Live: When and where to watch award ceremony in India? With the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony all set to be held on September 22, let us have a look at the where to watch, live streaming and live broadcasting details of the marquee event where the best footballer will be crowned.

Paris:

The stage is set for the most prestigious award ceremony, the Ballon d’Or 2025. Crowning the best of the best in world football, the Ballon d’Or 2025 is being held at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris on September 22. There will be several awards given in the ceremony, with the most prestigious of them all being the Ballon d’Or for the men and women.

It is worth noting that the Ballon d’Or is given to the best players in the world for that particular year, and many stars are in the running to get their hands on the prestigious trophy.

The likes of Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, Ousmane Dembele, and Mohamed Salah are some of the stars who will be the frontrunners for the title. Furthermore, apart from the best player award, the top scorer of the year is awarded with the Gerd Muller Trophy, and the best keeper is awarded with the Lev Yashin Trophy. There are several other awards that will be given out at the event.

Ballon d'Or 2025 City Broadcast Details

When is Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony being held?

The Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony will be held on Monday, September 22.

At what time does the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony begin?

The Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony being held?

The Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony will be held at Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.

Where can you watch the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony on TV in India?

The Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony will be broadcast on Sony Sports Ten 1 in India.

Where can you watch the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony online in India?

Indian football fans watch the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony online on the Sonyliv app.

