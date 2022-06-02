Australia trample down Jordan, defat them by 2-1

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australian Soccer Team

The qualifications for intercontinental playoffs are up for grabs and Australia is leaving no stone unturned to qualify for the grandest stage that is the 2022 world cup. The Australian team crossed a minor hurdle as they defeated Jordan by 2-1 ahead of their clash against UAE. As the contest kickstarted the Australians looked very timid. When the clock struck the 18th minute, Jordan's Mousa Al-Tamari's powerful strike gave his team the upper hand. But the Aussies do not remain down for too long, in the 40th minute Bailey Wright equalized the score line with Awer Mabil extending the lead by one goal in the second half of the contest.

Aussie head coach Graham Arnold took the risk of resting a total of 17 players to put preparations in order against their highly anticipated clash against the United Arab Emirates. Elated by the victory over Jordan Arnold said, “Jordan is a decent side and we probably couldn't have a better game to play”. Praising their opponents even further the head coach said "they have changed enormously since they got a new coach, they put us under pressure, and that is the perfect game you want". Graham is not at all complacent after this victory and says that there is still a lot of work at hand and they do not want to leave any stone unturned in their preparation and qualification for the 2022 World Cup. "Six days to go and it's all work and we will get things right concluded Arnold.

(Inputs from PTI)