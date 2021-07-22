Thursday, July 22, 2021
     
  5. Australia shock Argentina 2-0 in men's Olympic soccer

Tokyo Published on: July 22, 2021 18:59 IST
Australia's Lachlan Wales
Australia's Lachlan Wales 

Two-time Olympic men's soccer champion Argentina was stunned 2-0 by Australia in their opening game at the Tokyo Games on Thursday.

In its first Olympic game since 2008, Australia took the lead through Lachlan Wales' tap-in the 14th minute at the Sapporo Dome. Marco Tilio secured the victory in the 80th, just a minute after coming off the bench.

Australia is top of Group C ahead Egypt and Spain, who drew 0-0 in the other game.

The Argentines won Olympic gold in 2004 and 2008. Australia's best showing was fourth place in 1992.

